There's no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka, small villages: Gujarat HC

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 12 (ANI): Gujarat High Court on Monday said there is no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka and small villages on suo motu PIL on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"It takes 4-5 days for the common man to get the report, whereas officers can get an RT-PCR report within hours. Sample collection and testing should be faster. There's no RT-PCR testing centre in taluka and small villages," said Chief Justice.

He further said when 27,000 Remdesivir injections are available for Gujarat, find out how many are unused. "Why injections are not available in every COVID hospital?" asked Chief Justice.

"State can always find out why injections (Remdesivir) are being sold at such high price. When you (Advocate General) are saying that oxygen and beds are available, why do people have to stand in a queue?" the court asked.

Chief Justice also suggested ways to control the rise in cases and said the number of people at weddings should be capped at 50, make a booth at housing societies to check people's health, take help of religious centres that can provide Covid Care Centre and isolation facility.



"We're not satisfied with the government's policy. Something needs to be corrected so that people can do something about this pandemic," the HC said.

The court also said it will meet next on Thursday, April 15, to check what actions are taken by the government.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said lockdown is not a solution, it will affect the daily wagers. He said that he would rather suggest a self-lockdown.

"It has become a fight between the people and corona. Everything is under control and the government is doing their job, now people have to be more cautious," said Trivedi.

He further urged people to not rush for Remdisivir injection and also said out of total production 70 per cent of oxygen should go to the health sector. (ANI)

