There's possibility of increase in COVID-19 cases, says Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that there is a possibility of an increase in the number of COVID-19 as the peak is yet to come in the state.

We have postponed all big public events during the winter, he informed.

"Everyone has to be very serious and no one can take coronavirus lightly. People should follow the guidelines issued by the health department. There is a possibility of an increase in the number of cases as the peak is yet to come in the state. So we need to be careful and we will overcome this situation also. We have postponed all big public events during the winter," Thakur said.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh recorded 2,368 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 15,618. (ANI)