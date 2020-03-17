Thermal screening facility at TDP's central office in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday introduced the thermal screening of visitors at its central office.

Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, General Secretary Nara Lokesh, other party senior leaders, and workers were seen going through the process of thermal screening.

The party has given a call to the party leaders and workers not to come to the state office unless there is an emergency. Naidu took the initiative and explained the precautions to be taken in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 137. (ANI)

