These are inhuman killings by so-called Gau-Rakshak gang: Asaduddin Owaisi

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 18 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the alleged killing of two men in Haryana's Bhiwani and said that they were inhuman killings by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang.

"I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. One boy named Monu in the incident is patronised by the BJP govt in Haryana. They're responsible for this incident. This is an inhuman killing of Junaid and Nasir by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang. These people are supported by BJP-RSS," Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, talking about the arrest of the accused in the killing of two men in Haryana's Bhiwani, police said that one person named Rinku Saini has been arrested and interrogated.

"Several teams were formed to nab the people named in the FIR. A person named Rinku Saini was caught and interrogated. He has been arrested after his involvement in the incident was found. We'll seek his police remand to gather more info," said IG, Bharatpur Range.

Attacking BJP Owaisi said, "One of the six people named in FIR for kidnapping and murder of Nasir and Junaid has a picture clicked with HM Amit Shah. The picture is two years old he is with him on his birthday. Haryana govt gives protection to such groups, police are afraid of them".



"Centre & BJP govt in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements. BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the name of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people & indulging in extortion. BJP should stop promoting such people," added Owaisi.

Talking to ANI, Owaisi also said, "In a video, a BJP MP of Bhopal in Karnataka was heard saying 'use knife not only for cutting vegetables, instead use it to cut the neck'. Without the support of political leaders, these incidents can never happen".

Owaisi also shared his thoughts on meeting with the family members of deceased Junaid and Nasir. He said, "At present, we're not confirmed whether we'll meet them or not? We're trying our best. Our local team will share the update".

On Thursday morning Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside an SUV car near Barawas village in Haryana's Bhiwani district. The car had also been set on fire.

"Two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, at 8 am (Thursday). There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death," Loharu Deputy Superintendant of Police Jagat Singh More said on Thursday.

A police team reached the spot with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team experts to investigate the case and collect evidence. (ANI)

