"They don't consider Sikhs as its part..." BJP leader on Cong giving Jagdish Tytler responsibility in Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson RP Singh on Monday hit out at Congress Party for joining Jagdish Tytler in Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Congress Party does not consider us as its part, BJP leader said.

"By including Jagdish Tytler in Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress is trying to tell Sikhs that it does not consider us as its part and do not want to unite Sikhs with them and with India," the BJP leader said.

"One thing is clear, we the whole community will fight this battle till the end. Matter is before the Court. We still have witnesses, who still give testimony against Jagdish Tytler regarding the anti-Sikh riots in 1984," he added.

Earlier, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also lashed at the Congress Party for including Jagdish Tytler in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "What type of change has come from then, when Manmohan Singh removed Jagdish Tytler from his government, on being accused in Nanavati commission, to today in 2022 when he has been made the biggest hero of Bharat Jodo Yatra? It clearly shows that Congress hated Sikhs, still hates Sikhs and will keep hating us."

Asked about Tytler's allegations of people politicising the matter, Sirsa said, "there might be nothing left for them but there is a lot for us. We are yet to get justice. Sachin Kumar also used to say this. But today he is in Tihar Jail," adding that Jagdish Tytler will also be in Tihar Jail and his third partner Kamal Nath will also be in Tihar Jail.



To a question on how the Sikh community is fighting against the case, Sirsa said, "when I was the general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, I moved the court by giving them specific evidence and the names of the people who saw Jagdish Tytler Killing their family members at Pulbangash, gurudwara. and thereafter CBI court gave the permission to reinvestigate the matter. The investigation is on the case before the CBI court and CBI for investigation.

"And this Tytler will soon be behind bars as Sachin Kumar also used to say that I am not involved and today he is behind the bars for last 4-5 years," he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, Jagdish Tytler told ANI that CBI has given him clearance in the anti-Sikh riots. "Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics...Yes, I will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra), and I will be with the party until my last breath," he said.

Tytler participated in the meeting along with Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Shakti Singh Gohil in the BJY meeting among others.

In the meeting, the party leaders discussed the itinerary of the Rahul Gandhi-led over 3,500-km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir aimed at boosting party moral and improving popular contact.

Tytler had once held key party posts and was a minister in the central government under the Congress, with Minister of State for Overseas Indian Affairs, being the last post from which he resigned. (ANI)

