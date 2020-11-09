They don't want an enquiry: Congress over Ethics Committee seeking explanation from ED on Life Mission Project

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 9 (ANI): After Ethics Committee of Kerala Legislative Assembly sought an explanation from Enforcement Directorate on its intervention into Life Mission Project, Youth Congress State President Shafi Parambil on Sunday alleged that this is being done to stop the enquiry from reaching the Chief Minister or the minister.

"They just don't want the enquiry to happen. Any agency, they move as independently or impartially, no doubt, heads will roll. No doubt about that. So they are trying to fire all their guns, all their power to prevent the enquiry from reaching Chief Minister or the minister. They are almost caught like red-handed. So they want to stop it at this level. That's why the ethics committee is doing all these things. They are not showing any ethics in what they have done," he said.

Based on the complaint of CPM MLA James Mathew, the Ethics Committee of Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the ED on its intervention into the Life Mission project.

CPM MLA James Mathew has moved a notice of privilege motion to the speaker that ED probe into the irregularities in the Life Mission project was intended at stalling the entire project. The committee asked the ED to reply to its notice within seven days.



Mathew has alleged that the Life Mission project was implemented across the state and corruption allegations were raised with the Vadakkanchery project only.

Enforcement Directorate has sought files related to all ongoing projects of life mission which is considered as one of the flagship projects of the government.

The probe would delay the project and assurance by the chief minister in the assembly cannot be met.

According to James Mathew, ED investigation constituted to breach of assure/privilege given to assembly.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has referred this complaint to the Ethics Committee of the Assembly. (ANI)

