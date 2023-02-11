"They released PFI members, we outlawed organization..." Amit Shah slams Congress in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched an attack against Congress, and said that it strengthens anti-national elements and can never protect the State.

"Congress had released 1700 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), while the BJP government under PM Modi's leadership banned and shut it permanently. Congress party strengthens anti-national elements, and it can never protect 'Karnataka'," Shah said during his visit to the coastal region of poll-bound Karnataka.

Amit Shah was speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district.

"Today I have come to Puttur. This is a very holy land. Religious Traditions, Cultural Traditions It is found within the district of the undivided Dakshina Kannada," said Shah.

Shah said that he decided to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of Campco after he witnessed the steady growth of this multi-state cooperative.



"When I received the invitation, I used to think about whether to participate or not, but after witnessing the progress of Campco, then I as the Cooperation Minister of this country, decided to definitely go to this multi-state cooperative and support their efforts," he added.

Remembering BJP idealogue on his 55th death anniversary he said that the BJP government follows the footprints of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Batting for his party, Shah said that only the BJP government can ensure the security of Karnataka.

"There is Kerala near you (Karnataka). I don't want to say much. If you want to keep Karnataka safe, only BJP can do this. Only a BJP govt in Karnataka, under the leadership of PM Modi, can do this," he said.

The Union Home Ministry imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India in September, last year for "terror links".

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country. (ANI)

