Thief disguised as customer steals 60 gold coins in Navi Mumbai shop

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): An alleged thief disguised as a customer stole 60 gold coins from Colours Gold shop in Panvel area in Navi Mumbai on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday.

A worker at the shop Shravan Hari Singh filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the police station.

The worker was showing gold coins to a customer and weighed the plastic bags (16) in which all the gold coins were kept, which was around 141.46 grams, read the FIR.



As the worker measured the weight of the gold coins, the final weight of all the packages after the customer left was 123.200 grams, read the report.

After the customer left, the worker noticed that one bag was missing so he checked the CCTV footage and saw the man taking the package, stated the police.

The area police are investigating the case and trying to uncover the identity of the culprit by looking at the CCTV footage.

Further details are awaited.

