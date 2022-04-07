Thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to escape after looting temple in Andhra, held

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A thilooting ef got stuck in a wall hole while escaping with nine grams of silver which he stole from the Jami Ellama temple in Srikakulam district, said a police official on Wednesday.

A robbery case has been registered against the accused under Kanchili police station limits in the Srikakulam district.



"A thief identified as Papa Rao stole nine grams of silver from the Jami Ellama temple in Srikakulam district. He made a hole in the wall of the temple premises and entered inside the temple. He got stuck into the hole while going back. The thief was caught red-handed and has been taken into custody," said Senior Inspector Chiranjeevi, Kanchili Police Station.

Yellama, the temple owner said that the thief was seen throwing the nose ring of the goddess and other silver ornaments out of the hole.

"These types of incidents never happened before. The thief entered through a hole. He came inside but couldn't go out, he was seen throwing the nose ring of the goddess and other silver ornaments out," the temple owner said. (ANI)

