Thin layer of fog envelopes Delhi, visibility affected

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Monday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility here.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.

The national capital, which witnessed rains over the weekend, is expected to receive more rains and thunderstorms today and tomorrow too, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A local out on an early morning walk at India Gate said: "It is really cold and foggy today."

A tourist on a holiday in the city said: "We arrived in Delhi from Agra for a vacation and the weather here is amazing. It is cold and foggy but we are enjoying it."

According to the IMD, there is no significant change in minimum temperatures over plains of northwest, central and west India during three to four days and a gradual fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest India thereafter.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next the 24 hours and a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days," the IMD added.

Apart from Delhi, shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura are also expected during the next two days, the IMD stated.

Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted rainfall for Rajasthan today. (ANI)