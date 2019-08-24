Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking to media persons at Delhi airport on Saturday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking to media persons at Delhi airport on Saturday

Things are not normal in J&K : Rahul Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:17 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was among the delegation of opposition leaders which was sent back from Srinagar Airport, upon his arrival in New Delhi on Saturday said it is "very clear that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir".
"Some days ago I was invited by the Governor to visit Jammu and Kashmir. So I accepted that invitation. The Governor has suggested that everything is normal and he would send me a plane to visit J&K. I said that I do not need your plane but I will accept your invitation and come to J & K," said Rahul Gandhi.
"I also took senior leaders of opposition parties with us, we wanted to go and see the people, and get a sense of what people are going through and try and help the situation. Unfortunately, we were not allowed to go beyond the airport, infact it is sad that press people with us were mishandled some of them were beaten, it is very clear that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
A delegation of parties including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to go out of Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi.
The delegation returned to Delhi this evening.
The delegation comprising opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) was visiting the city in Jammu and Kashmir to see the ground reality days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar earlier in the day.
Before leaving from Delhi airport, the leaders insisted that they were only going to assess the ground realities and not for creating any disturbance.
Earlier on August 20, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped and sent back from the airport in Jammu. Azad was stopped at the Jammu airport while he was reportedly on his way to attend a meeting to be held in the headquarters of the District Congress Committee there.
On August 9, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja were detained at the Srinagar airport while on their way to meet party leaders and denied entry into the region.
After repealing of provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which granted it special status, several leaders in the Valley were put under house arrest as a precautionary measure by the Centre. The security was also heightened in the area after the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370.
Earlier this month, Parliament defanged the Article 370 and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

