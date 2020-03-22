Things back to normal at Delhi airport: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday announced that things are now back to normal at the IGI airport here.

"It has been a difficult two days, but with 90 health counters operational for secondary screening of incoming passengers at the Delhi airport, things are back to normal," Puri tweeted.

Earlier, the Union Minister had said: "We have a backlog of just about 500 passengers whom we should be able to clear in an hour. The passengers arriving on subsequent flights will also be screened within the same timeframe."

Today, an Air India special flight carrying 263 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Italy's capital city of Rome, landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

Earlier 218 Indians -- mostly students -- were evacuated from the Italian city of Milan.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

