Things coming back to normal, teams deployed for rescue ops: Kochi DC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Things are coming back to normal in Ernakulam District and rescue teams have been deployed in several areas across the district in order to extricate people in the rain-affected areas, said S Suhas, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ernakulam District, Kochi.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days.

Suhas, while talking to ANI said: "In Ernakulam district, things are coming back to normal. There is no need to worry. As of now, there are almost 95 relief camps functioning in the district. About 16,500 people have taken shelter in the camps. In the last few days, we have closed around 72 camps and as of now we do not have any missing or death cases."

"We are monitoring Periyar and Chalakudy Rivers very closely and as of now only, low-lying areas are inundated. River water-levels are receding and going back to normal. The status of dams in the district is very stable and there is no need to fear," he added.

Currently, one collection centre is running in the collectorate and sufficient materials have been provided by the people in this centre. A few materials will be sent to the Northern Districts in with district collectors of those districts.

"Since people are going back to their homes, right now our focus is on cleaning drive. We are not only focusing on cleaning the houses but also we are focusing on cleaning the shops and other commercial establishments. Sufficient bleaching powder, calcium carbonate and other cleaning materials are completely refurbished in our area," Suhas said.

He further informed that the cleaning materials are being distributed to the local bodies so that they can begin with the cleaning drive immediately. As of now, no main road area has been blocked anywhere across the district and the railway access is also clear.

Mobile connectivity is available in all parts of the districts. The authorities are focusing on a few vulnerable areas across the district and special teams have been deployed there to perform rescue operations. (ANI)

