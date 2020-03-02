Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is "thinking of giving up" his social media accounts.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister said that he is yet to take a final call on the matter.

Prime Minister Modi has over 53 million followers on Twitter, over 44 million followers on Facebook and over 35 million followers on Instagram. (ANI)

