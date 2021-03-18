Thinking of imposing night curfew: Mumbai Mayor on rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the city and considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites," said Pednekar told ANI on rising COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai Mayor also said that all Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown.

"Maharashtra chief minister has already given an ultimatum to the people of the state whether they want a lockdown to be imposed or not. The onus is on public now," she added.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai till Wednesday had reported 3,49,958 COVID-19 cases and 11,547 deaths. Meanwhile, there are 1,52,760 active cases in the state.

A total of 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state till March 17, the Maharashtra government said in a statement on Thursday. (ANI)