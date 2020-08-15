Thinner crowd at Beating retreat ceremony on Attari-Wagah border

Wagah (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Beating retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah Border as part of India's 74th Independence Day celebrations but the crowd was thinner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A live musical band performance by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops was also witnessed at the border.

The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before sunset, took place as it does every year.

India is celebrating the 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion. (ANI)

