Third alert issued in Telangana's Bhadrachalam as Godavari water level reaches 53.7 ft

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI): The third and final flood warning alert was issued on Sunday as water levels of the Godavari river touched 53.7 feet in Telangana's Bhadrachalam.

The Godavari river overflowed after monsoon rains poured over several parts of the state, authorities informed.

"The water level at Bhadrachalam reached 53.7 feet at 3 pm today. We advise people to be vigilant as the water levels are likely to come up to 57 feet tonight" they said.

The river crossed the first level warning on Saturday and overflowed into the temple town of Bhadrachalam after several parts of the state experienced incessant rainfall, M. V. Reddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector informed. (ANI)

