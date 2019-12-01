Third edition of Khelo India Youth Games' logo launched in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal on Saturday launched a logo of the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games-2020 here in Guwahati.

The mascot, jersey and theme song of the event was also launched during the programme held at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi indoor stadium, Sarusajai.

Addressing the event, Sonowal said that each and every individual of this state will ensure the success of this grand event.

"This event is being possible only because of the cooperation of people of Assam and the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth of Assam needs to work hard in the field of sports to establish themselves as a powerful contender in front of the rest of the world," he said.

Rijiju said that Guwahati has now emerged as one of the top sporting cities in India.

With as many as 11,000 participants taking part in the event, the minister said that the Youth Game will be the biggest sporting event in the history of India.

He urged everyone to cooperate and work hand in hand to make the Youth Games a successful one.

"This is also a great opportunity for us to showcase the culture and heritage of Assam in front of the world", Rijiju said.



The Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation.



The 3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games will start from January 10, 2020 and will continue till January 22. The event will be held in 20 disciplines with the participation of 37 states and Union Territories.

Khelo India programme's inaugural edition was held in New Delhi in 2018, while Pune hosted 2nd edition in 2019.



Every year best performing 1000 participants are given an annual scholarship of Rs 5,00,000 for 8 years to prepare them for international sporting events. (ANI)

