Third entry for KSR railway station in Bengaluru inaugurated

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Channabasappa Angadi, on Saturday inaugurated the third entry for Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru city railway station.

Constructed by South-Western Railways, the project has been built at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore with a circulating area of 3500 square metres. The entry will provide direct access to Namma metro through Kempegowda (Majestic) metro station.

There will be a facility of two ticket counters with a provision of expanding to four if the demand increases.

KSR Bengaluru railway station is one of the biggest stations in India with footfalls of approximately two lakh passengers per day. The third entry for the railway station has been constructed in a bid to decongest the main entry of the station. (ANI)

