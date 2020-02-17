By Third Forest Watcher Dies In Thrissur Wildfire Incident

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Another person lost his life in the wildfire in HNL Plantation in Poongode Forest Station area of Wadakkanchery.

The deceased has been identified as forest watcher Sankaran, who was admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, two other forest watchers, Divakaran and Velayudhan, were killed due to the wildfire. The incident took place when they were trying to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

