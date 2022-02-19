Third phase of Odisha Panchayati Raj polls to be held tomorrow

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): The third phase of Panchayati Raj Institutions (3-tier PRI) elections in Odisha will be held on Sunday.

The polling will be done in 29 different districts.

"State Police have made adequate security arrangements for free and fair elections. 240 platoons force, 1625 mobile patrolling parties along with district Police Officers/ Men have been deployed all over the state for smooth conduct of the third phase of elections, " said Odisha Police.



As many as 18,486 booths will go for poll during this phase of elections. The election will be conducted with strict enforcement of State Election Commission guidelines.

As per Odisha Police as many as 28 accused persons have been arrested in Jajpur, six in Dhenkanal, five in Jagatsinghpur, and 23 accused persons in Puri district in connection with poll disruption incidents during the earlier two phases.

"Police have seized 3,88,380 litres of liquor, 38 illegal arms and 2,311 gm of narcotic drugs and registered 5,058 excise cases and executed 1,906 pending warrants during the election process so far," said Odisha police.

Starting from February 16, the Panchayati Raj Institutions elections in Odisha are being held in five phases. Two phases have already concluded. The counting of votes will be done on February 28. (ANI)

