Third terrorist involved in Baramulla attack suspected to be LeT's north zone commander: J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): The third terrorist involved in the Baramulla attack is suspected to be Osman, is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s north zone commander from the Pakistani side, said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday.

He added that two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla. Terrorist Sajjad who was active in North Kashmir was killed today. He was among the top 10 terrorists here.

"Anatula Mir, another terrorist was also killed. It is suspected that the third terrorist is Osman, is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s north zone commander from the Pakistani side," he added.

"Top LeT commander Sajjad alias Haider killed in Baramulla encounter. It is a big achievement for police and security forces," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir had said earlier today.

Police officials had said security forces had cordoned off the area immediately after the attack and started an operation to nab the terrorists. A contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, the terrorists were killed, police had said.

So far, two terrorists have been killed and one AK rifle and two pistols have been seized. Search for the third terrorist is underway, according to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier in the day, three terrorists carried out an attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, police said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed during the encounter with terrorists in Baramulla today.

"He (Manoj Sinha) expressed his solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls," said the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

