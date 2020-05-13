Third train carrying migrants from J-K reaches Udhampur

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir said that the third Shramik Special train carrying migrants from the Union Territory arrived at Udhampur on Wednesday morning.

"The third train reached at 5.30 am at Udhampur carrying passengers from Delhi; they include 316 passengers from Kulgam, 275 from Ramban, 131 from Srinagar, 122 from Kathua, 91from Udhampur, 58 from Poonch, 44 from Rajouri, 31 from Budgam, 22 from Baramulla, 21 from Anantnag,17 from Samba and 13 from Jammu," the DIPR, J-K tweeted.

Reportedly, the train carried mostly stranded students from Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

