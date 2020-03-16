Thirteen bombs detected, destroyed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Thirteen bombs including 6 pressure cooker IEDs were detected and destroyed by a team of Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) 195 battalion and Jagdalpur Police in the forest area near Ghotia in Bastar on Monday.

Three arrow bombs, one pipe bomb, one desi mortar bomb, and two petrol bombs were also detected and destroyed. (ANI)



