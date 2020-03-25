Thirty-four arrested in J-K's Handwara for violating prohibitory orders, 12 vehicles seized

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): 34 people were arrested while 12 vehicles were seized for violating prohibitory orders issued by the government, police said on Tuesday.

The prohibitory orders were issued to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

"Handwara Police in its series of actions against violators of prohibitory orders issued by Govt. have arrested 34 persons for defying the Govt orders. In the Jurisdiction of PS Handwara 06 persons were arrested and 06 vehicles were seized for violating the orders. In this regard cases FIR Numbers 74/2020, 75/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Handwara," said an official release.

The police said that three violators have been booked in Kralgund and three vehicles have been seized from them.

"Similarly, officers from PS Vilgam have arrested 15 violators and 06 vehicles have also been seized. Case FIR NO 15/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in this regard in Police Station Vilgam," the release said.

"In another action, Police Station Qalamabad booked 10 violators who have been found violating the restrictions imposed u/s 144 IPC. In this connection case, FIR No 16/2020 stands registered and an investigation is going on," it said. (ANI)

