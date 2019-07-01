Thiruvananthapuram: ABVP protests against implementation of Khader Committee report

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 01 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Monday held a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala government's decision to implement recommendations of the Khader Committee report.

To control the crowd, police resorted to baton-charge.

The Khader Committee report proposes single directorate for the education sector in the state and upgradation of the professional qualifications of teachers.

Last month, the Kerala High Court had stayed the state government's decision to implement the report after considering writ petitions citing the government's failure to amend Kerala Education rules to bring Khader Committee's reforms into force. (ANI)