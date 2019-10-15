Thiruvananthapuram corporation receives Zero waste City award in Malaysia

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram corporation has been placed in a zero-waste cities list and received an award for its green city projects at International Zero Waste Cities Conference (IZWCC ) held in Malaysia on October 14.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation health standing committee chairman, K Sreekumar attended the conference and received the award.

V K Prasanth Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram said, "All that campaigns have been admitted and Thiruvananthapuram corporation bagged the award. The corporation takes it as a great recognition and is a model for the world for how to reduce waste. This is a proud and joyful moment and I express my gratitude to the people as a Mayor of the corporation."

The corporation has initiated many such projects such as Green city, and green protocol at the time of cricket matches and famous Attukal pongala.

Over 800 organisations from more than 90 countries are members of international zero waste group. International zero-waste cities is a group of cities across Pacific Asian countries.

These cities implement zero waste disposal projects, plastic waste reduction projects and sort and collect waste at the sources, decentralized treatments and recycling of waste. (ANI)

