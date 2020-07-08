Thiruvananthapuram: Ease in restrictions from 7-11 am amid 'triple lockdown'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): The state government on Wednesday gave relaxations to local vegetable shops to open from 7-11 am, amid the 'triple lockdown' (more restrictions) in Thiruvananthapuram.

People were seen venturing out of their homes to buy goods and vegetables at shops in different parts of the city.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Sunday announced the enhanced lockdown in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am on July 6 for a week.

The order was issued by District Collector Thiruvananthapuram. It read, "The entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is declared to be under complete and strict lockdown with effect from July 6, 2020, 06.00 am onwards. The existing lockdown relaxations shall not be applied and strict lockdown measures shall be in force for a period of seven days." (ANI)

