Thiruvananthapuram gears up for 'Attukal Pongala' festival

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The city of Thiruvananthapuram is all geared up for celebrating 'Attukal Pongala' festival on Monday. The festival is all about the annual ritualistic offering to the presiding deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple by women.

According to locals, around 45 lakhs devotees are expected to attend the festival.

Several women from across the state and country have arrived in the city. In the year 2009, the event had registered its name in the Guinness Book of Records for having the world's largest gathering of women, around 25 lakh.

"I came from Pathanamthitta. I am coming to the festival for several years. Everything I have is because of the blessing of the goddess," said Madhavikutty Amma, a devotee.

The women will cook Pongala, which is made of rice, jaggery, coconut, and ghee - over makeshift brick hearth and offer it to the goddess.

A 63-year-old woman, Pankajakshi, was seen selling Pongala items in the city.

"I have been selling Pongala items here since childhood. It gives me tremendous joy to sell this to those who come to offer their prayers to the goddess," said Pankajaksh. (ANI)

