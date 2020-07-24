Thiruvananthapuram mayor goes into self-quarantine after 7 councillors test COVID-19 positive

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 24 (ANI): Seven councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation tested positive for COVID-19, following which the Mayor went into self-quarantine on Friday.

An official from the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation informed regarding Mayor K Sreekumar going into self-quarantine.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Kerala so far are 16,110. The active cases are 9,466. The number of cured or discharged patients is 6,594. The death toll stands at 50. (ANI)

