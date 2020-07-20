Thiruvananthapuram to stay under strict lockdown till July 28

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday ordered that the district will stay under a strict lockdown up to the midnight of July 28.

DDMA further said that the order is applicable only to those wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which are outside the Critical Containment Zones of coastal areas declared in the DDMA order dated July 18.

The activities which have been allowed include functioning of the Accountant General Office with a maximum of 30 per cent staff. Functioning of food processing, medical and allied products manufacturing within KINFRA parks has also been allowed.

The DDMA has also allowed the construction of buildings where the workers are staying in camps within the construction sites. No movement outside the construction site is permitted. (ANI)

