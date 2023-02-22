"This budget will help in achieving overall development": UP CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state budget presented today would help in achieving overall development and take the state towards becoming self-reliant.

"Today we have presented the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal'. This budget will help us achieve overall development and take the state towards becoming self-reliant. This budget will serve as the foundation to make UP's economy a $1 trillion economy in the next five years," Yogi said in a media briefing after the presentation of the UP budget for 23-24.

He further said that the budget has doubled in the last six years of his regime.

"Today we have presented a budget of more than 6 lakh 90 thousand crore rupees. The budget has doubled in the last six years," UP C stated.

Yogi also said that the per capita income which has doubled shows the commitment of the double-engine government to expand the economy.

The annual budget, with an approximate size of Rs 7 lakh crore was presented on Wednesday, focusing on infrastructure development, welfare schemes and empowerment of youths and women in the state.

Yogi also said that petrol and diesel are cheaper in UP as compared to other states without imposing an extra tax on the people of the state.

"Without imposing an extra tax on the people of Uttar Pradesh, petrol and diesel are cheaper in UP as compared to other states. We did not increase VAT," UP CM said.



While talking about the unemployment rate in the state, the Chief Minister said that it was 17-18 per cent in 2016-17 but now it has come down to 4 per cent.

State Finance minister Suresh Khanna, in his speech, pegged the total Budget size at Rs 6.90 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the state's Budget estimate was at Rs 6.15 lakh crore.

For the financial year 2023-24, the nominal rate of increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated at 19 per cent, said Khanna, adding that the state's growth rate is encouraging in an era of likely global recession.

Among major budgetary allocations, the state allocated Rs 25,350 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission, hoping that all households would be covered with tap drinking water. Last year's allocation was Rs 19,500 crore.

"By the year 2023-2024, a target has been set to provide pure and pure drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission by providing functional household tap connections to all 2.26 crore households in the state," the Finance minister said.

Khanna further said that in view of the possible increase in the number of tourists as a result of the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, the work of widening and beautification of three access roads is being done.

"Development of parking and public facilities is also being done at 6 places, which is targeted to be completed in the next two years," he added.

On the infrastructure front, the finance minister proposed a provision of over Rs 21,159 crore for the construction of roads and bridges, and Rs 6,209 crore for their maintenance.

Khanna said that Rs 3,473 crore is proposed for the work of bridges and roads for agricultural marketing facilities and Rs 1,525 crore for roads in rural areas. (ANI)

