This committee spreads water conservation message during Puja celebrations

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Amid the growing outcry of water scarcity, the Collegepara Durga Puja committee has organised their Durga Puja this year on the theme of the water conservation.

The committee has taken such initiative in order to create awareness among the people especially children and youth on the importance of water conservation.

The committee has been organising the pandals on various environmental themes and this is their 69th year of Durga Puja celebration.

"This time we have come with save water awareness message. This year we have highlighted the importance of water conservation. The artwork, including models and paintings, will showcase the theme," Shayan Choudhury, one of the committee member told ANI.

"We also decorated idols with a water conservation message, the children of Goddess Durga are also holding water pots showing how to save water," he added.

Meanwhile, emphasising on the conservation of water, West-Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced July 12 as "Save Water Day" in every year. (ANI)