One of the Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's Silliguri. Photo/ANI
One of the Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's Silliguri. Photo/ANI

This committee spreads water conservation message during Puja celebrations

By Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:34 IST

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Amid the growing outcry of water scarcity, the Collegepara Durga Puja committee has organised their Durga Puja this year on the theme of the water conservation.
The committee has taken such initiative in order to create awareness among the people especially children and youth on the importance of water conservation.
The committee has been organising the pandals on various environmental themes and this is their 69th year of Durga Puja celebration.
"This time we have come with save water awareness message. This year we have highlighted the importance of water conservation. The artwork, including models and paintings, will showcase the theme," Shayan Choudhury, one of the committee member told ANI.
"We also decorated idols with a water conservation message, the children of Goddess Durga are also holding water pots showing how to save water," he added.
Meanwhile, emphasising on the conservation of water, West-Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced July 12 as "Save Water Day" in every year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:21 IST

Punjab: BSF seizes 6 packets of suspected heroin from Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 6 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin from the Bharopal area of Amritsar in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:20 IST

PM Modi arrives in Gujarat to mark Bapu's 150th Birth Anniversary

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Ahmedabad to take part in a Swachh Bharat programme on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:16 IST

Haryana polls: Politician will not have control over any...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Aggarwal on Wednesday said that after the enforcement of 'Model Code of Conduct' the ruling party or its candidates will not have control over any government houses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:07 IST

BSP releases list of 27 candidates for upcoming Haryana polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced the name of its 27 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:59 IST

Haryana polls: 83 polling stations identified critical, 2,923 vulnerable

Chandigarh (Haryana), Oct 2 (ANI): In a joint exercise conducted on Wednesday by the civil administration and police authorities, as many as 83 polling stations in 60 locations have been identified as 'critical' and 2,923 polling stations in 1,419 locations as 'vulnerable' ahead of the Assembly pol

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:43 IST

AIMIM announces seventh candidate list for ensuing Maha polls

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday announced the seventh list of three candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:40 IST

Shah holds meeting with Tomar ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday met Narendra Singh Tomar, the election in-charge for Haryana at the party headquarter in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:37 IST

Haryana polls: Tickets being given to those who joined Congress...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Amid growing resentment over the distribution of tickets for the assembly polls, Congress' former Haryana unit chief Dr Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday said the leadership is giving tickets to the people who recently joined the party and is ignoring other workers, who work

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:34 IST

Congress RS MP hits out at Nitish for downplaying Patna floods

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for downplaying Bihar floods.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:23 IST

Bihar deluge : Orange Alert in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Even as Bihar continues to be under the deluge, an Orange Alert has been issued for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4, as these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:20 IST

Meghalaya: CM Sangma announces initiatives to minimise use of...

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday announced initiatives towards minimising the use of plastic and encouraging cleanliness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:18 IST

Angry Hajipur residents gherao Ramvilas Paswan over water-logging

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Wednesday faced the wrath of some Hajipur residents over the issue of water-logging in the area.

Read More
iocl