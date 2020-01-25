This decade will see rise of new India, new generation of Indians: President

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The decade that started this January will be the decade of the rise of New India and a new generation of Indians, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday and noted that the next generation remains strongly committed to the core values of the nation.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President said the idea of the world as a large well-knit family captured in the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' strengthens India's relations with other nations.

"We are now in the third decade of the twenty-first century. This will be the decade of the rise of New India and a new generation of Indians. More and more of those born in this century are participating in the national discourse," he said.

The President said that the country was gradually losing living links with its freedom struggle with the passage of time but there was no reason to worry about the continuity of the beliefs that guided it.

"With advances in technology, the young minds of today are better informed and more confident. The next generation remains strongly committed to the core values of our nation. For our youth, the nation always comes first. With them, we are witnessing the emergence of a New India," he said.

He said as India and Indians march forward, the country remains committed to engaging the global community to build a secure and prosperous future.

"The idea of the world as a large well-knit family, captured in our message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', strengthens our relations with other nations. We have been sharing our democratic ideals and the fruits of our development with the entire world," he said (ANI)