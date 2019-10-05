Durga puja celebration at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Durga puja celebration at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

This Delhi Puja samiti goes eco-friendly; to offer 'Prasad' in 'pattals'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Moving with the global shift towards sustainability, the national capital's oldest Durga Puja Samiti in Kashmiri Gate has decided to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner this year with eco-friendly 'pattals' (leaf plate) for Prashad offering.
"Earlier, we used to use offer 'prashad' and 'bhog' in thermocol bowls. However, we are using 'pattals', bowls made of leaves from this year. This is an eco-friendly alternative. We agree with the single-use plastic ban," general secretary of the event, Robin Bose told ANI on Friday.
He said that the leave bowls were hard to find in Delhi, so they had to buy it from a vendor in Uttar Pradesh.
"We have bought 16,000 'pattal' from a vendor in Mathura and we later managed to find one vendor in the capital. We also bought around 15,000 to 20,000 'pattals' from them," Bose said.
He said that he also agreed that the Durga idol should not be immersed in the Yamuna river.
"Delhi government is cracking down on idol immersion in Yamuna river this year. We completely agree with this decision. If the idols are polluting the rivers, the immersion should be stopped," Bose added.
He also said that people are coming forward to contribute to the fight against single-use plastic and save the environment. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 02:48 IST

No traction for Congress' Wayanad protest, BJP says night...

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): While protests against the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park continues under the leadership of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, the agitation seems to be getting no traction with the people living on the Karnataka border.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:33 IST

PM Modi shares Nancy Pelosi's October 2 speech at Library of Congress

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a recent speech by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Library of Congress, noting that she made some "excellent point" in her address.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:54 IST

World's 'First robot citizen' in India; talks about climate...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The world's first robot citizen 'Sophia' on Friday attended the International Round Square Conference in Indore, where it talked about climate change, conservation of energy and sustainable development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:12 IST

Congress slams govt for inaction over 'Godse Amar Rahe' social...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress on Friday slammed the ruling dispensation for not taking cognisance of the "deliberate insult" caused to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, when 'Nathuram Godse Amar Rahe' trended on social media on the day the country was celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:10 IST

UP: Retired police inspector allegedly robbed, beaten to death in Banda

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A 70-year-old retired police inspector was allegedly beaten to death by robbers outside a bank in broad daylight in Nibaich police station area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:10 IST

Fadnavis declares total property value as Rs 3.74 cr, up by...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): While filing his nomination papers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declared the value of his property to be Rs 3.78 crores as compared to Rs 1.81 crores in 2014.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:59 IST

NHA and Google join hands to strengthen implementation of Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): National Health Authority (NHA) has signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with Google to collaborate and strengthen the implementation of Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:57 IST

PM announces ex-gratia to families of deceased in Jind, Jodhpur...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 to the families of the injured in separate accidents in Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Ajmer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:55 IST

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant stops convoy, offers lift to accident victim

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday came to the rescue of a woman tourist who was injured after meeting with an accident.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:53 IST

Fadnavis, Hooda, Yogeshwar Dutt file nominations on last day

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt were among prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Fri

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:53 IST

Karnataka: Deputy CM Savadi draws flak for comments on farmers' demands

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday invited criticism over his comments here on demands of compensation by farmers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:44 IST

Police arrest accused in murder of a scientist in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Police have arrested the accused involved in the murder of a scientist at the National Remote Sensing Agency, in the SR Nagar area here.

Read More
iocl