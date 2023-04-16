"This displays Centre's fear..." AAP leader Atishi after being detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Sunday lashed out at the Centre after the Delhi Police detained several senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders while they were "peacefully" protesting against CBI summons to party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

In a self-made video, shot from inside Najafgarh police station, Atishi said the crackdown by Delhi Police displays the government's fear of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Atishi's remarks come after AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj who were protesting outside the CBI office earlier today against CM Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI were detained and brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi.

"Today Delhi, Punjab government's minister, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and Punjab, along with Kejriwal Ji were going to CBI Headquarters, we were stopped at Lodhi Road on the way. After that, we stopped there peacefully and sat down on the footpath. Hours after sitting there peacefully, Delhi Police, in the afternoon, came in large numbers and dragged MPs, and ministers and made them sit in buses. What kind of dictatorship is this?" Atishi said.

"We were sitting peacefully, but Modi Ji's Central government is so scared of the Aam Aadmi Party, that even our ministers, MPs were not allowed to sit peacefully," she said.

"Now the entire cabinet of Delhi, Punjab and our Rajya Sabha MPs have been detained. And we have been brought here to the Najafgarh police station," she said.

"We want to ask the central government. Why are you so scared of us? When we are sitting peacefully, waiting for Kejriwal? then what was the need to detain us in this way by the police? What you have done today Modi Ji shows your fear," Atishi added.



Earlier, AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday.

The detained AAP leaders were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Raghav Chadha said.

Ahead of his appearance before the central investigative agency in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the party.

Before heading to the CBI office, Kejriwal said that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given the orders.

In a video message released on Sunday morning, Kejriwal said, "They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions."

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha called Kejriwal "Lord Krishna" and called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "Kansa".

"Kansa knew that Lord Shri Krishna would finish him and, hence, made every effort and hatched many conspiracies to inflict harm on Shri Krishna. He could not even harm a hair on his head. Similarly, today the BJP knows that the AAP will bring their downfall," Chadha said. (ANI)

