This Diwali, gift plants - Bhubaneswar organisation runs campaign to encourage people

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): With just a day left for Diwali, a Bhubaneswar-based organisation is running a campaign to encourage people to gift plants to their loved ones on the occasion.

Volunteers of the Bakul Foundation have come up with attractive packaging cane baskets and jute bags packaging for the plants.



One could choose from a variety of plants ranging from flowering plants like the Ixora or Toronia to medicinal plants such as Rama Tulasi, Insulin plant, and Ayappan.

Bakul Foundation chief S Mahapatra said that it is important to plant more saplings at a time when the world is reeling under Covid-19, a respiratory disease.

"We give gifts to show that we care for the other person, and there cannot be a better way to show we care during this pandemic than by gifting a plant," Mahapatra told ANI.



Mahapatra said that their foundation received a good response from people about their initiative last year in Diwali and they are hoping numbers will increase this time.

"Last year in Diwali, we had a very good response, much better than previous years and 550 gift plants had been sold in Bhubaneswar. This year, we hope that people will gift plants in greater number though gifting may have reduced because it adds so much meaning during this pandemic," he said.

"Indoor plants for the desk or plants inside the house and in the balcony are so significant to have even if one does not have space for a garden. The more the greenery around oneself, inside the room, or in easy access to, the healthier one remains," he said. (ANI)