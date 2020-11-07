This Diwali Hyderabad chooses Indian decorative products over Chinese

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): This Diwali, people in Hyderabad are preferring India-made decorative items such as lights over Chinese products.

Lakshman Prajapati, an electrical goods shop owner, said people are only inclined towards India-made lights and are not going for the Chinese products due to the ongoing issues between the two countries. "We either have stopped selling lights from China or are bringing them from Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India," he said, adding this year, however, they haven't even got 10 per cent of sales compared to the previous years due to the impact of the coronavirus.



Suresh Jain, a wholesale dealer, stated this year there has been no sale. "Festival season is a time to earn and this year our business has been running into losses due to this pandemic. With less than 20 per cent of sales as compared to other years, this time, I have witnessed the lowest sales in the last 30 years."

He added that with the ban on Chinese products, it is good to see that the Indian products are coming out as an alternative. "This is even creating employment opportunities. The China lights that we brought before the lockdown are still lying and not getting sold out."

A customer, Shivam, said he always preferred India-made products over Chinese and to add to that this year, keeping in mind the recent incidents at the Line of Actual Control, "I have decided to buy only Indian products and ban all China products." (ANI)

