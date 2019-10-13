This Diwali, Shah has task cut out for MPs- get clicked with beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An year after the launch of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat program, promising universal health care to Indian citizens, the BJP has asked its leaders to get themselves clicked with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

BJP President Amit Shah has cut out tasks for all party MPs this Diwali.

The Union home minister has asked the party MPs to spend Diwali in their constituencies and connect with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, a centrally sponsored scheme for holistic healthcare, on Diwali.

The move comes in the face of opposition criticisism of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the scheme being a non-starter during the campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Not only will the MPs have to meet the beneficiaries, but they also have to get themselves clicked with them and post these pictures along with a detailed description of the event on Namo App and social media.

A detailed copy of the event has to be sent to the central office of the party as well, according to the direction issued by the party.

"The direction that has come to us from the party office states that we need to get in touch with beneficiaries of the health scheme, get their feedback and address the concerns if any. And it goes without saying that we need to post the pictures of these meetings on Namo App," said a senior party MP. (ANI)

