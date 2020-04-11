This Easter Sunday, stay home, stay safe!

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Devotees this year will have to celebrate Easter Sunday at their homes due to the nationwide lockdown enforced in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, as churches across the country will remain closed, while some of them are live-streaming services.

"We celebrate Easter with a procession and community lunch. But due to lockdown, people this time should stay back at homes and remember God," said Reverend Baldev Sandhu, presbyter-in-charge, St. Stephen's Church.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, has said that following the government's direction with regard to the national lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak is a "moral obligation".

"Whatever the government decides, we must observe what the government tells us. If we have got to stay indoors, we have to stay indoors not only for our own protection but as a moral obligation to protect others," he said in his sermon on the occasion of Good Friday.

"We have got to work together," he added.

According to the spokesperson of Bombay Archbishop, the Easter Vigil will be streamed today at 7 pm on the Archdiocese of Bombay YouTube channel.

"The Paschal Candle will be lit without the blessing of fire and preparation of the candle. The Exsultet will be proclaimed immediately after lighting the Paschal Candle. From the Old Testament, only three of the readings will be taken, including the obligatory reading from Exodus. Baptismal promises will be renewed, but the blessing of the Baptismal water will be omitted," the spokesperson stated.

On April 21 last year, devotees had gathered at churches across India at midnight on Easter. Churches were decked up with flowers as people attended the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour.

However, this year, live-streaming of services is being done at several churches amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Bishop Mar Jose Porunnedom of Manathavady, Kerala, said, "For making the people participate in an effective way in the holy week liturgy or the services, we have adopted a two-way strategy. First of all, we have prepared the text for all the days right from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. The text is available for the people through social media -- WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. The PDF is also available through e-mails."

He added, "There is no mass, there is no Eucharist, but other prayers... We cannot have all the services. We are limited within the instructions of the government. For example, the washing of the feet is not possible because it is prohibited. Otherwise, all the other services are streamed live and people are informed of the timings."

Fr. Walter de Sa, Parish Priest, Immaculate Conception Church, Panjim, said, "The entire world is gripped with COVID-19. In India itself, we are very much concerned about this virus and we want to take all the precautions and measures to save our lives. Therefore, the government has taken so many good measures and good ways to overcome this virus. It has been advised that people may remain at home."

"Social distancing is the only way through which we can fight against this virus," he said, adding that the services for Good Friday were held by the priests and people were given the opportunity to follow the services through social media. (ANI)

