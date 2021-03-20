This govt has only increased unemployment, inflation and poverty: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took yet another dig at the central government and criticised it over growing unemployment, inflation and poverty rate.



"What did this government increase? Unemployment, inflation, poverty and income of only its friends," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi also shared data on the economic crises of the country.

"Before COVID-19 pandemic, 9.9 crore people were the part of middle-class income which has now decreased to 6.6 crores. Between 2011 and 2019, 5.7 crore people became a member of the middle-class category from lower-class. The figure of people who used to earn two US dollars per day or below (almost Rs 150) has reached up to 7.5 crores," the data shared by Congress leader in his tweet read. (ANI)

