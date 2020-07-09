This India is reforming, performing, transforming: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): While addressing the global audience during India Global Week 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the mark India has left on the world during the global pandemic.

"You would have seen Namaste has gone global as a form of greeting. The pandemic has also seen the universal appeal of yoga, Ayurveda and traditional medicine world over. India's ancient culture and universal peaceful ethos are its strength," he said.

Speaking about the potential economic opportunities in the country post-COVID-19, the Prime Minister said that this India is "reforming, performing and transforming".

"India awaits you all," he said, during his speech, inviting global companies to come and establish their presence in the country.

He also acknowledged the contribution of Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar's musical legacy.

"I am happy to note that this forum is also marking the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Ravi Shankar. He took the beauty of Indian classical music to the world," he said.

The India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference, being held from July 9 to July 11, themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions. (ANI)

