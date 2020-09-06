This is not Nehru's India but Narendra Modi's India: BJP MP

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi (India), September 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday hailed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement after the latter's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and said that it was not the India of 1962, but of 2020.

During his meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Friday, Singh had said that India won't give an inch land to the neighbour.

Talking to his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, Singh suggested that it was important for them to work with India for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas, including Pangong Lake as also de-escalation in border areas, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.

"China should understand that it is not the India of 1962; it is the India of 2020. It is not Nehru's India; it is Narendra Modi's India. This is not Nehru's India, this is Narendra Modi's India. India will answer with more aggression than the language China speaks to India," he told ANI on Sunday.

Yadav, while praising the defence minister, said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has clearly given a message in the meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister in Moscow that we will not allow even 1 inch of land to be grabbed. We will answer bricks with stones. This is a new India. This is Modi's India, a strong India.

"China's history suggests that China believes in expansionist policy with all the neighbouring countries. It has grabbed land in Tibet and now it looks at India in the same way. But here China could not succeed in its nefarious agenda," he added.

The minister said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has aggressive behaviour, and unilaterally altered the status quo. China has violated bilateral agreements, he said. (ANI)

