This is not the time for doing politics: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): This is not the time for doing politics, said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi a day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting measures to be undertaken during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sonia Gandhi had suggested the announcement of a special 'Risk Allowance' for medical professionals and setting-up a portal with the list of all designated hospitals.

"This is not the time for politics. Everyone should work towards combating the menace of coronavirus right now," Naqvi said when asked about her suggestions.

He said the Centre and all the state governments are doing their best to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country.

"However, the most important thing right now is for the people to take precautions and follow the advisories of the authorities. There is no need to panic," said Naqvi.

"I am happy that all religious groups are standing united at this time of crisis and have appealed the people not to organise events that gather crowds," he added.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people as on Friday. (ANI)