"This is serious attack on common people," says Kerala finance minister Balagopal on gas price hike

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal on Wednesday slammed the central government for hiking the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and said, it will very seriously affect the day-to-day expenditure of poor families.

Speaking to ANI, Balagopal said, "The decision of the central government to increase the prices of LPG gas is an attack on the livelihood and it will very seriously affect the day-to-day expenditure of poor families."

Talking about the central government's proposed subsidy system Finance Minister said, "Earlier when they proposed to start the subsidy system the left party and other parties said this will finally end up in mess and now everyone can see what is happening, there is no subsidy. No subsidy is going into people's accounts."

"Price increase of LPG gas by Rs 350 is huge that means around 20-25 per cent. It is a very high percentage. If you go out to hotels or tea stalls to have food or tea that cost will also go up. Tea prices will go up, rice prices will go up."



There is a serious threat to the livelihood as if you don't have gas then how will you prepare food even if you are having rice and other food items in your home? This is a very serious attack on common people.

Responding to reporters' questions on increasing prices of gas after elections, he said, "They (BJP) know that polls are over so there is no threat for the time being. They will announce some relief just before the elections (Lok Sabha Elections). That is what happening in Bharatiya Janata Party-led government."

"Kerala's maximum number of families around 85 lakh families are using gas connections. More than 90 per cent of families in Kerala are using. In the name of a gas price hike in Kerala alone, families are losing around Rs 4000 crore per year," finance minister Balagopal alleged.

Earlier in the day, with immediate effect, Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit. (ANI)

