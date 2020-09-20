This kind of 'attack' on RS deputy chairman is saddening: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the "attack" on Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh is saddening.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "This kind of attack on the Deputy Chairman is saddening. Is it befitting to the politics of this nation? Is it right to go and break the mike at a chair on which not only the deputy chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?"

"The bills passed in both the houses say a lot about the freedom of farmers," she added.

Quoting from the bills, she said that a farmer can sell his produce to any person or organisation in the country at his own fixed price.

"The farmers have to be paid in three days. His land won't be sold or mortgaged," she added.



Earlier today, amid a ruckus, the Rajya Sabha passed two agriculture bills: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

During the discussion of the bills, the rule book of Rajya Sabha was torn.

Some Opposition MPs were also removed from the well area in the Rajya Sabha. A few of them made an attempt to snatch the mike of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

BJP president and Rajya Sabha member JP Nadda appealed for action against those members who violated the rules of the house.

Meanwhile, opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Harivansh.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. (ANI)

