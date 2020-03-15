This Navratri Delhi's Kalkaji Temple prepares to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): With the nine-day auspicious period of Navratri beginning from March 25, the Kalkaji Mandir, a popular temple with devotees, has embarked upon a drive to counter the spread of COVID-19.

With lakhs thronging to the temple during this period the temple authorities have decided to distribute masks to its followers and also to install sanitisers at strategic locations for people to maintain hygiene at the premises.

"We are making arrangements that masks are distributed to devotees as part of preventive measures. We request people to follow the steps that have been suggested by the health ministry," Pt Mahant Surendranath Avdhoot told ANI.

Workers at the site have been instructed to install sanitiser dispensers and provide hand wash facilities at the temple.

Temple authorities have also exhorted upon the devotees to visit the premises in small numbers. "We are requesting them to not build up crowds during the period. People should be aware and take precautions to avoid spreading the pandemic," said a temple worker.

Navratri is a festival to worship Goddess Durga. The nine-day festival is set to begin on March 25.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's tally in the number of positive cases for Coronavirus reached 107, on Sunday.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". (ANI)

