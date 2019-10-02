This Navratri, Indian Railways offers scrumptious 'vrat ka khana'

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Indian Railways is offering delicious Navratri delicacies at select stations through its e-catering services since September 29.

In a bid to make train travel during this time of the year less of a hassle, the IRCTC has come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by many during the festival.

The menu comprises 'satvik diet' like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables with items like sabudana ki khichdi, dry makhane sabudana moongfali namkeen, aloo ki tikki, navratri thali, jeera aloo, french fries, sabudana vada, falhari chuda, falhari thali, malai barfi, rasmalai, milk cake, lassi, plain curd etc.

These special meals are available through select restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Railways network, the IRCTC said in a statement.

Stations offering Navratri meals are Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Bina, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, H Nizammuddin, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Daund, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ujjain and Ahemadnagar.

Passengers can avail this service through pre-ordered on IRCTC's e-Catering website or by using "Food-on-track" app.

Travelers have to place their orders at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, as per their convenience. (ANI)

