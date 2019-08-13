This Odisha man lives atop tree to safeguard himself from wild elephants

Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A resident of Kusumita village in Keonjhar district is staying atop a tree on a temporary structure to remain safe in the area filled with wild elephants.

Sudya Mahakud began staying atop the tree in a temporary structure after his house was damaged by wild elephants three days ago.

Speaking to ANI, Mahakud said, "Three days back, wild elephants destroyed my home. My son and I are living atop a tree on a temporary house to save our lives from the wild elephants as they frequently come here. A herd of wild elephants has been giving us sleepless nights."

He went on to say that he had requested the state government to provide him a house as compensation but to no avail.

"I demanded a house from the government in compensation but they are not giving it to me," he said.

Keonjhar forest department said a squad has been formed to track the movement of the elephants.

"We are trying our best to compensate him, paperwork being done. We also talked to him and made him understand. He has now returned to the village. A squad has been formed by the forest department to track the movement of elephants," Sadar Range officer, Sushanta Kumar Pradhan said.

Villagers in many districts of Odisha are disturbed by wild elephants that create havoc by destroying crops and houses. (ANI)

