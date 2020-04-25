This Ramzan, Mecca Masjid area in Hyderabad wears deserted look

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): The holy month of Ramzan has started and yet the streets of Charminar and Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad wear a deserted look as people remain indoors and refrain from public gathering amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"Never have I seen the streets empty and shops closed during the months of Ramzan. Every year, shops remain open the whole night and the streets are crowded," said Mohammad Misbahuddin, a general store owner at Char Minar, recalling the "good old days".

He further said, "It is the first time that the streets of Char Minar and Mecca Masjid are empty except for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employees and police personnel."

"However, I do agree that the lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus. I pray that this crisis be over soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Arif, a resident of Mecca Masjid area, said that the lockdown has affected stray animals and the daily wage earners.

"Since the lockdown the stray animals, which used to be fed by shopkeepers here are starving for food," he said. "Even though Ramzan has started we are facing problems like shortage of food as we do not have any work," he added (ANI)

